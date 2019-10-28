Trias (TRY) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. Trias has a market capitalization of $986,787.00 and approximately $28,439.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trias has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Trias token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00211948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.04 or 0.01473636 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029668 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00113991 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Trias Token Profile

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 793,867,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . Trias’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

