Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Receives $147.08 Average PT from Brokerages

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.38.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $147.49 per share, with a total value of $103,243.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,066 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.77. 38,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,937. The firm has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.15. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $111.08 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.