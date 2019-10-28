Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Transocean had a negative net margin of 33.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RIG stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,589,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,614,348. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.02. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. Transocean has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Get Transocean alerts:

In related news, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $132,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,915 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Transocean from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.04.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.