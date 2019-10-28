TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 67.3% from the September 15th total of 771,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

TAC stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 58,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $7.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.17.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $371.56 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -22.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TransAlta by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,525 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,835,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after purchasing an additional 970,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after purchasing an additional 211,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 967,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 14,367.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.05% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

