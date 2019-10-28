TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New $425,000 Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000. West Pharmaceutical Services accounts for 3.0% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 66.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 597,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,545 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 438,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,670 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $161,718,000 after purchasing an additional 170,071 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 25,001.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WST traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,727. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. ValuEngine cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.72.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

