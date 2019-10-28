TradeLink Capital LLC Buys Shares of 800 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Bio-Rad Laboratories accounts for about 1.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 64.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at $992,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $362,724.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $2,634,905 over the last 90 days. 27.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIO traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.44. 8,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,766. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.05 and a 52 week high of $349.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.50.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

