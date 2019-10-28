Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.
TSCO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. 23,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25.
In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,763,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,249,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
