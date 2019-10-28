Tractor Supply’s (TSCO) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $105.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSCO. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.20.

TSCO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.13. 23,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.43. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $1,964,984.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,763,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,648,000 after purchasing an additional 95,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,529,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,779,000 after purchasing an additional 182,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,249,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,739,000 after purchasing an additional 50,565 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 11.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,771,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $192,717,000 after purchasing an additional 186,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,756,000 after acquiring an additional 27,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

