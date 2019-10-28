Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given a $113.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 target price on Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2019 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $78.67 and a 12-month high of $114.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 17,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,964,984.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,680.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $194,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 35,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $9,460,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

