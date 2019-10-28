Traceability Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $2.64 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. During the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, FCoin and BCEX. Traceability Chain has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $33,137.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008297 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00061452 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00349124 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010329 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000101 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007433 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Traceability Chain Token Profile

Traceability Chain is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 680,399,523 tokens. The official website for Traceability Chain is tacchain.cn . Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1 . The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn

Buying and Selling Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, FCoin and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

