Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.6% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $57.55 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $59.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. Scotiabank set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $84.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

