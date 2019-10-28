TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.72

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TKYMY. ValuEngine downgraded TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

