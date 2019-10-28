Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) PT Raised to $100.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target points to a potential downside of 22.19% from the stock’s current price.

TIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.47.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded up $29.97 on Monday, hitting $128.52. 19,475,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,136. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.78. Tiffany & Co. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $117.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 3,657.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 312.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 538.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

