Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TIF. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tiffany & Co. from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank raised Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Tiffany & Co. to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.05.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded up $29.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.51. 10,885,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.60. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $117.93.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.79%. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,010,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,218,264,000 after acquiring an additional 134,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 246.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,486,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,101 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,752,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $445,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,151 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after acquiring an additional 214,139 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Tiffany & Co. by 468.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,130,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,697 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

