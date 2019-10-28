Tiberius Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) Shares Down 0.4%

Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.35 and last traded at $11.40, approximately 9,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 13,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tiberius Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tiberius Acquisition Corporation (OTCMKTS:TIBRU) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tiberius Acquisition were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

