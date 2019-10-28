THORChain Price Tops $0.0182 (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. In the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. THORChain has a market cap of $1.89 million and $212,567.00 worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010651 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00212875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.01471232 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029669 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00114851 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,815,805 tokens. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain

THORChain Token Trading

THORChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

