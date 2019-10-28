The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.80

The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.80 and traded as low as $50.07. The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 shares last traded at $50.07, with a volume of 529 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80.

About The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 (OTCMKTS:SWGNF)

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Grp/RegSh CHF0.45 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.