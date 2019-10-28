The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Raised by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 308,293,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,698,312,000 after buying an additional 4,225,080 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,096,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,743,000 after buying an additional 589,927 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,763,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,574,000 after buying an additional 5,449,889 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 9,580.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,579,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,966,000 after buying an additional 32,243,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,023,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,359,000 after buying an additional 3,984,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Francisco Crespo sold 130,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $7,204,630.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,719,621.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Lisa Chang bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.55 per share, for a total transaction of $27,275.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,463.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,026 shares of company stock worth $20,743,806 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.56. The stock had a trading volume of 6,904,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,105. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $55.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.