The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 13.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $55.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average of $51.78.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 146,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $7,929,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,451 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,133.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 174,302 shares in the company, valued at $9,563,950.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,026 shares of company stock valued at $20,743,806 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

