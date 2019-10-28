Tezos (XTZ) One Day Volume Hits $24.49 Million

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00009323 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $581.25 million and $24.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003432 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 801,312,599 coins and its circulating supply is 660,373,612 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tez0s and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch

