Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Sells 1,500 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX reduced its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,685 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 85,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,736,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 257,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $53,462,000 after acquiring an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $236.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,909,863. The company has a market cap of $256.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $238.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.51.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Gabelli lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.24.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total value of $2,024,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

