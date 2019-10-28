Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Raises Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX lifted its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 51.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Diageo were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 169.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Diageo by 36.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEO shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

DEO traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.35. The stock had a trading volume of 15,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,449. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $135.64 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.28.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

