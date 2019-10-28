Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of ASX:TER opened at A$0.43 ($0.30) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.54. Terracom has a 12 month low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of A$0.70 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of $200.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.41.

Get Terracom alerts:

Terracom Company Profile

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and production of coal in Australia and Mongolia. It explores for hard coking, thermal, and PCI coal. The company primarily focuses on the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden, the Clyde Park coal, and the Pentland projects that are located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project, which consists of 11 sub-blocks with a total surface area of approximately 41.42 square kilometers that is located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Terracom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terracom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.