Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Terracom Ltd (ASX:TER) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 29th.
Shares of ASX:TER opened at A$0.43 ($0.30) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.54. Terracom has a 12 month low of A$0.34 ($0.24) and a 12 month high of A$0.70 ($0.50). The firm has a market cap of $200.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.41.
Terracom Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Terracom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terracom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.