Ternium (TX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ternium (NYSE:TX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect Ternium to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. On average, analysts expect Ternium to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TX stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.30. Ternium has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.66.

TX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on Ternium and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Ternium in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

