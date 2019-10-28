Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Shares of TER opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.82 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $65.44.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The company had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

