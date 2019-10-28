Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Short Interest Up 201.0% in October

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 201.0% from the September 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Teekay Tankers by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 139,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,822 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth about $390,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. 23.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

Shares of Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,625,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,501. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teekay Tankers has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. It operates through two segments, Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-ship Transfer (STS). The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore STS transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

