Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,100 shares, a growth of 66.0% from the September 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 976,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TOO remained flat at $$1.53 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,507,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,613. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26. Teekay Offshore Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Get Teekay Offshore Partners alerts:

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $287.15 million during the quarter. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 16.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,397 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 162,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 49,526 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,318 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 243,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 174,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Teekay Offshore Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.13.

Teekay Offshore Partners Company Profile

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.