Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 105.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

TECK stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 2,806,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,740,463. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $25.75.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,611,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,950,000 after buying an additional 388,362 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,966,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $183,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,549,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 207.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,350 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,019,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,639,000 after acquiring an additional 712,400 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

