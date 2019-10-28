Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will post sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Teck Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Teck Resources reported sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teck Resources will report full year sales of $9.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.79 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $9.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teck Resources.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $39.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 132,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 154,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 119,441 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 1,242,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 251,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.47. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.78%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

