Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,578 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.21% of Church & Dwight worth $39,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,393,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,701,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,283 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 7,373.9% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,044,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,360 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 15,518.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 869,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,535,000 after acquiring an additional 864,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Church & Dwight by 10.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,981,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,037,000 after acquiring an additional 556,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.85. 38,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,884. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.13. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rick Spann purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.07 per share, for a total transaction of $72,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,404.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,704 shares of company stock worth $621,301 and have sold 90,418 shares worth $7,198,251. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.93.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

