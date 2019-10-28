Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,068 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 814,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $45,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 28.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 7.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,080,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,930,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 49.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 495,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,487,000 after buying an additional 58,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCEP. Barclays set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.68. 25,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,121. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.41. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $58.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

