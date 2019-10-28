TCASH (TCASH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $912,954.00

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. TCASH has a total market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $912,954.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TCASH token can now be bought for $0.0562 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Over the last week, TCASH has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005776 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EveriToken (EVT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Coinchase Token (CCH) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TCASH Token Profile

TCASH is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH's official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TCASH is www.etherflyer.com/index.html .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TCASH Token Trading

TCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

