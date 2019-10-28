Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 900 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 348.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 20.3% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNQ. Goldman Sachs Group set a $29.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Tudor Pickering lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $48.00 target price on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $26.04 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $21.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 52.56%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

