Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 350 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,127.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $42.53 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.61 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $75.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.