Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,657,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,441,686,000 after buying an additional 93,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,205,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,020,412,000 after purchasing an additional 519,218 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,676 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $286,347,000 after purchasing an additional 775,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,737,563 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,553,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,303,000 after purchasing an additional 625,029 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $409,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $202,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,636,204 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $90.06 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $60.12 and a one year high of $94.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen raised Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Charter Equity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

