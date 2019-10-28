Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Orion Group worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group in the second quarter worth $1,946,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 35.3% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,553,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 405,794 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,192,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,555,000 after acquiring an additional 389,115 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,387,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 348,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 289.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 267,828 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORN opened at $4.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43. The firm has a market cap of $134.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.81 and a beta of 1.11. Orion Group Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $165.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. Orion Group had a negative net margin of 20.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.10 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.10 price target on shares of Orion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Orion Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

