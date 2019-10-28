Tarush (TAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $813,318.00

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last week, Tarush has traded down 43.1% against the dollar. One Tarush token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Hubi. Tarush has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $813,318.00 worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00212896 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.60 or 0.01509605 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00028995 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00113878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Tarush’s genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech . Tarush’s official website is tarush.tech . Tarush’s official message board is medium.com/TarushTech

Tarush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tarush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

