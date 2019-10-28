Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TLND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup set a $52.00 price target on Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Talend and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $33.73 on Thursday. Talend has a 12-month low of $31.14 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.65 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.25. Talend had a negative return on equity of 249.51% and a negative net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $60.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Talend news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $54,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Talend by 0.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 159,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Talend by 0.5% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 141,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Talend by 1.4% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Talend by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Talend in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

