T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Up 5.8%

T2 Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:TTOO)’s share price rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.62 and last traded at $2.55, approximately 319,878 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,136,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

TTOO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of T2 Biosystems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T2 Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Svb Leerink upped their target price on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $5.00 price target on shares of T2 Biosystems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.18.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 722.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,263.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T2 Biosystems Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 7,546.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 732,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 722,822 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth $830,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 20.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 234,369 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems in the second quarter worth $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.27% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance platform that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, and urine.

