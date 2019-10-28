T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $6,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,148 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 31,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,997,000. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,285 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

TMUS stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $82.22. 84,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,304. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12 month low of $59.96 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

