SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up about 1.6% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $11,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.98.

In other SYSCO news, Director Hans-Joachim Koerber sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $733,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,161.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John M. Cassaday sold 20,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $1,560,277.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,585.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 117,893 shares of company stock worth $9,180,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $79.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $79.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.65 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.