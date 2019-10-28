Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.08. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 81.70% and a negative net margin of 55.89%. The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $5.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The firm has a market cap of $262.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Ronald Prague sold 8,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $68,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Mary P. Clark sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $37,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,164 shares of company stock worth $122,154 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.