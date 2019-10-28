Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.80

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group Plc (LON:SUN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.80 and traded as low as $2.06. Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 35,841 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.12, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million and a P/E ratio of 20.50.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution. The SI Brand segment researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes SI branded minimally invasive devices.

