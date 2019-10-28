Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

SGY stock opened at C$1.02 on Monday. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$1.01 and a one year high of C$2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $320.33 million and a PE ratio of -3.47.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$107.67 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director James Murray Pasieka purchased 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$435,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,492 shares in the company, valued at C$1,133,562.54. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 354,324 shares of company stock worth $440,686.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SGY shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.13.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

