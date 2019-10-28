Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the September 15th total of 106,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have commented on SURF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SURF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $38.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.25. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 44.63% and a negative net margin of 168.44%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

