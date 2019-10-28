Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of SPB opened at C$12.24 on Monday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.17 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 54.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.16.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$541.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$581.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.9407704 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

