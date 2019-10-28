SunTrust Banks Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $1,400.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective (up previously from $1,325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,516.00 price objective (up previously from $1,430.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,391.11.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $24.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,288.98. 3,256,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.98. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,299.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,229.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,178.46.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 51.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 205,910.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,393,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $339,300,000 after buying an additional 3,391,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,752,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,824 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4,018.6% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 958,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,202,000 after purchasing an additional 935,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,028,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

