SunTrust Banks Lowers Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $94.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xilinx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.26.

XLNX stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xilinx will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Emre Onder sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $129,408.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,068.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,768. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLNX. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,753,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 118,416 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $13,964,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

