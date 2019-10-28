SunTrust Banks Analysts Give Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) a $82.00 Price Target

SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PB. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.90.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

NYSE:PB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.28. 471,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.43. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $184.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.57%.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $497,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.39 per share, with a total value of $643,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,583,614.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,434,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,683,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.