Sunesis Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sunesis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Sunesis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sunesis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares during the last quarter.

VGSH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,874. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

