Suncor Energy’s (SU) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $86.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.81.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE SU opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $35.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 38.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,009,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,487,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616,590 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 2,637.7% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,430,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268,614 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 330.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,664,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,647 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $78,789,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,178,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $860,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.